Charles Ingram V, defensive back for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), was arrested along with his father on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a member of the team’s coaching staff.

The incident allegedly occurred after the team’s game on Saturday when a member of the coaching staff was allegedly assaulted in the stadium’s parking lot by the 22-year-old Ingram and his 48-year-old father, Charles Ingram IV.

“According to jail records, 22-year-old Charles Ingram V and 48-year-old Charles Ingram IV were both lodged in the Madison County Detention Center on Sunday after being arrested by EKU police,” reported News Nation.

“The pair was charged with fourth-degree assault- minor injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and first-degree criminal mischief. Both Ingrams were lodged without bond,” it added. “EKU staff wrote that officers broke up the fight in the parking lot, and after an investigation, the coaching staff member was released.”

EKU officials confirmed that Ingram V was suspended. The assault investigation is ongoing.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.