San Diego State Head Coach’s ‘Insane’ Tan Line Goes Viral

Sean Lewis, head football coach for San Diego State University, went viral this weekend due to an “insane” tan line on his bald head.

Commentators with Fox College Football noticed Lewis suddenly wearing a hat during his team’s Saturday matchup with Fresno State, noting it was covering up a highly prominent hat-shaped tan line.

“Well, he’s got a hat on, because pregame, this is what he looked like,” the commentator said while sharing a pre-game photograph of the coach.

“That is one of the most insane tan lines I’ve ever seen,” he said while laughing.

According to the New York Post, SDSU “had no trouble shining in a dominant 23-0 road win over the Bulldogs.”

“Running back Lucky Sutton led the attack with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown, and linebacker Tano Letuli punctuated the shutout with a fourth-quarter pick-6,” it added.

Tan line or none, Sean Lewis has coached his team to a 6-1 record this season, losing just one away match to Washington State.

