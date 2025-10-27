WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Bills and Panthers During Postgame Handshakes

An ugly game turned into an ugly brawl, as the customary postgame exchange of handshakes and pleasantries gave way to shoves and curses after the Bills-Panthers game on Sunday.

The two primary combatants appeared to be Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Panthers defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson. In the video, shot by an ESPN reporter who witnessed the whole altercation unfold directly in front of her, other players can be seen attempting to de-escalate the situation. However, then Dawkins appears to throw something at Robinson, which causes the former Crimson Tide player to start going after Dawkins anew, and things unravel from there.

As ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin writes in her X post, when she asked Dawkins what precipitated the clash, he said, “40-9,” the game’s final score in Buffalo’s favor.

That seems like a reasonable enough explanation. The Panthers had been on a three-game winning streak coming into the game against Buffalo, and they may have developed a liking for winning during that time and, indeed, a disdain for losing, especially in blowout fashion.

Nonetheless, the Bills got a much-needed win, and both teams will have to put the game and the ugly incident at the end of it behind them.

Next up, the Panthers travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, and the Bills get set for an AFC Championship Game rematch against the rival Chiefs in Buffalo.