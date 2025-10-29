‘F*ck New York’: Former Braves Pitcher John Rocker Rips NYC Over Zohran Mamdani Campaign

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker is raking New York City over the coals once again, this time about the likelihood that socialist Zohran Mamdani could be the next mayor of the Big Apple.

Rocker took to his X account on Tuesday to blast the City that Never Sleeps for its “rapid decline into a third world country.”

“25 years ago, I criticized New York for its rapid decline into a third-world country,” he wrote. “I was forced to undergo Psychological Counseling, as if I were the crazy one. 25 years later, the city is voting in a muslim socialist for mayor.”

“FUCK NEW YORK,” he loudly concluded.

Rocker had slammed New York City the day before, too, by agreeing with conservative commentator Matt Walsh that a huge percentage of New Yorkers can’t speak English and that the city is “not an American city anymore.”

Rocker has had a hate-hate relationship with New York City since the 1990s, when he got himself in trouble with Major League Baseball for an anti-NYC rant during the height of the Mets-Braves rivalry. This rant arguably led to the end of his baseball career.

In 1999, Rocker delivered a full-on attack on New York City and said he’d retire from baseball before being forced to play in New York City, Fox Sports noted.

He went on:

It’s the most hectic, nerve-wracking city. Imagine having to take the 7 Train to the ballpark looking like you’re riding through Beirut next to some kid with purple hair, next to some queer with AIDS, right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It’s depressing… The biggest thing I don’t like about New York are the foreigners. You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?

He also ripped New York’s fans, adding, “Nowhere else in the country do people spit at you, throw bottles at you, throw quarters at you, throw batteries at you, and say, ‘Hey, I did your mother last night—she’s a whore.’ I talked about what degenerates they were, and they proved me right.”

MLB bosses, though, did not take kindly to Rocker’s harsh words. The league suspended him and forced him to take psychiatric counseling over the remarks. The Braves dumped him in 2001. He finished his MLB career with one season each with the Indians, Rangers, and Devil Rays. In 2005, he signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League, but was released only a few months later.

