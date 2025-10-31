Stephen A. Smith Suggests Dolphins Firing of Chris Grier Is About Race

Stephen A. Smith is throwing the race card after the Miami Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier on the tail of a brutal 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

By Friday morning, the team announced that it was “parting ways” with Grier.

Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross released a statement saying that Grier was done.

This morning, I made the decision, along with general manager Chris Grier, to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026, and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as the interim general manager, effective immediately, and we will begin our search for a new general manager. BroBible reported.

But Stephen A. Smith didn’t see a decision that was best for the team. He seems to see racism, and he wonders why the white Mike McDaniel wasn’t fired before the black Chris Grier.

“It was about Tua. It was about Mike McDaniel. And the brother gets fired first? All I know is this, I better hear Mike McDaniel’s name today,” he exclaimed on ESPN’s First Take on Friday.

Smith went on to blast the team and said McDaniel should be fired, too.

“Mike McDaniel with the glasses, giving one-word answers at the press conference, looking like a man from the Geek Squad from Best Buy…that brother gets to keep his job for the rest of the season? Nah, that’s BS. That man needs to be gone, too,” Smith said.

One commenter turned that right around on Smith, writing on X, “If McDaniels’ skin was darker, there’s no way SAS would call for his firing.”

Smith has a history of throwing the race card in his sports commentary.

In August, for instance, he insisted that white sports analysts should not be allowed to comment on black players’ actions on the field during fights between players.

