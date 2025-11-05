Dave Portnoy Rejoices Over Leaving NYC After Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Election

Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy says he could not be more relieved that he fled New York City after Tuesday’s election of socialist, Islamist Zohran Mamdani as the Big Apple’s next mayor.

On the tail of Tuesday’s election, Portnoy told his fans that he had already moved to divorce his company from New York City and told his finance department to “start looking around for property,” Fox News reported.

“Honestly, I’ve given that a lot of thought… going to Hoboken or Jersey City or something. I don’t want to fucking have an office (in New York),” Portnoy added.

The sports talker also said he is glad that he personally left the Empire State.

“If this is what the people of NYC want, then so be it. Thank God I don’t live there anymore,” Portnoy said on X after Mamdani convincingly won the election.

Portnoy moved to a $27.75 million estate in the Florida Keys back in 2021. But Election Day is not the first time Portnoy talked of moving his company out of New York. He also spoke about leaving the city before New Yorkers chose the socialist candidate.

The sports maven, who is Jewish, blasted Mamdani as a “communist” and “one of the worst, scariest candidates.”

“He hates capitalism, he wants a fundamental shift in what has built this country, and he doesn’t really particularly hide it,” Portnoy told Fox Business Network in July.

