Justin Tucker Finishes 10-Game Suspension over Sexual Misconduct, Eligible for NFL Return

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is once again eligible to play pro football after successfully serving out his ten-game suspension over sexual abuse allegations.

Tucker was punished with the ten-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But despite satisfying the suspension, he has not been picked up by another team since being released by the Ravens in May, the New York Post reported.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the charges against Tucker “serious” and “concerning” in February. And by May, the team announced that they had released the kicker, calling his cut a “football decision.”

Tucker was accused of a string of sexual misconduct charges that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016. The allegations were filed by 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists.

Tucker has consistently denied the allegations as “unequivocally false.” But he also issued an apology in February.

“It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry,” Tucker said in a statement. “I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

Tucker has never faced any formal charges over the allegations, nor any civil lawsuits. However, Maryland’s statutes of limitation would make such procedures unlikely.

Tucker is now a free agent and is fully eligible to be signed by another NFL team with the end of his suspension.

