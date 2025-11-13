Amon-Ra St. Brown, star wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, has apologized to anyone “offended” by his celebratory Donald Trump dance during his team’s matchup against the Washington Commanders this past Sunday.

St. Brown performed the dance after scoring a touchdown at Northwest Stadium before pointing to the president, who was in attendance – the first U.S. president to attend a regular season game since Jimmy Carter in 1978.

“If I offended anyone, I do apologize. I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we’re having fun,” he said during a Wednesday episode of his podcast. “If any president was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it. It had nothing to do with who the president was.”

St. Brown said he wanted to honor the special occasion of having a sitting president attend his game.

“Even after the game, someone tells me ‘That’s the first game that a president has been to in over 40 years,’ first regular season game, which is crazy,” St. Brown said. “We were just having fun doing the dance; it was nothing more, nothing less.”

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, some Commanders fans booed as President Trump led a swearing-in ceremony during halftime for a group of service members.

“Part of the halftime events included Trump delivering the oath of enlistment from his suite over the stadium PA system. The president delivered the oath as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood next to him,” it noted.

“But many fans rained boos down on the field as our newly minted soldiers began their service by taking the oath,” it added.

