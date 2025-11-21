Florida Man Ensnares Huge Python, Told to ‘Put it in the Trash’

Some garbage men in Florida could be in for a big surprise.

Wade Gardner of Rotonda West, Florida, spotted a nearly 12-foot Burmese python on Tuesday night as it lay stretched out across the road.

Gardner told WINK News it was a sight that even his friends would have to see to believe.

“They would never believe me if I just sent them a picture of it; they would want to know where I got the picture of the snake from,” Gardner said.

Gardner spotted the enormous serpent on his way home from dinner. It wasn’t long before his neighbors came out to get a look at it themselves.

“It was hard to miss because it stretched at least halfway across the road,” said Gardner. “We just stopped. I took one quick picture and realized I didn’t have anything else to handle it with.”

Gardner acted quickly to rectify that situation by going home and getting a snare and an ax.

Naturalist Rob Howell told WINK News that the presence of pythons in more residential areas is a product of the food scarcity in the Florida Everglades.

“They’re going to keep moving north as food sources dwindle where they’re at because they’re eating everything,” said Howell.

Gardner reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for guidance, but was told the commission would not come to retrieve the beast.

“They said there’s just too many of them now, and they can’t come and get all of them. So bury it, put it in the trash,” said Gardner.