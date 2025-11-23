WATCH: High School Coach Shoves Opposing QB, Sparks Sideline Brawl

A Mississippi high school football coach sparked outrage this weekend after he hit an opposing QB who was trying to run out of bounds.

The ugly scene transpired during the second quarter of the Class 4A-D3 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools title game between Lamar School and Brookhaven Academy, at Mississippi College’s Robinson-Hale Stadium on Saturday night.

Lamar’s Sullivan Reed sprinted toward the Brookhaven sideline as he raced for a first down. After reaching the first down marker, he ducked out into the sidelines where a Brookhaven assistant coach gave him a shot, sending him crashing to the ground.

Reed popped right up, rightfully angered, and threw the ball at the coach. However, the ball hit a Brookhaven player in the head, and a massive brawl ensued.

Incredibly, Reed was ejected from the game. At the same time, the coach, who began walking away in a most cowardly fashion after shoving the quarterback, was only assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and allowed to remain on the sideline.

The coach likely won’t be on the sidelines again for quite some time or ever again; once the MAIS reviews the tape and issues its own discipline.

As for Reed and his Lamar squad, they beat Brookhaven 34-17 and won their seventh state championship.