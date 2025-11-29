WATCH: Michigan Player Head Butts Referee in Wild Scene During Ohio State Game

Passions and emotions get the better of most in a rivalry game, and they certainly got the best of a Michigan defender who swung his head towards an official.

The wild moment occurred during a dramatic goal-line stand in the first quarter, as the Wolverines stood the Buckeyes up multiple times at the one-yard line. Then, after forcing a third down, a scuffle broke out between Ohio State and Michigan players. Afterwards, Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham appeared to be trying to demonstrate a head butt that an Ohio State player did to him. However, when he turned his head, he struck the official in the face.

Incredibly, Barham was only assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct foul that moved Ohio State about a yard closer to the end zone and gave them a fresh set of downs. Instead of the automatic ejection that he most assuredly deserved.

X users were quick to show their disapproval of Barham’s conduct.

“he headbutted a ref???!! and he’s not ejected??” one user opined.

“Jaishawn Barham just headbutted a ref… got flagged… and stayed in the game. College football is basically WWE now,” one X user wrote.

“Bro forgot what sport he signed up for — man thinks he’s in the UFC instead of the Big Ten,” wrote another.

The Wolverines held the Buckeyes to a field goal on the possession, but trail 10-9 just before halftime at the time of this writing.