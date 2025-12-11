REPORT: Fired Wolverines Coach Sherrone Moore Under Care of Mental Health Professionals

Former Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is reportedly under the care of mental health professionals as he prepares to face charges for threatening a fellow Michigan employee after he was fired from the football program.

On Thursday, WJBL-TV’s Ryan Ermanni welcomed University of Michigan historian and sports journalist John U. Bacon to his show, who revealed insider information about the trouble the fired Wolverines coach is facing.

The school fired Moore for cause on Wednesday after a woman who works in the Michigan football program revealed her evidence that the coach was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with her, Bacon told Ermanni.

The matter was made worse when Moore was detained by police after he allegedly appeared at a woman’s home in Pittsfield Township, Michigan, broke in, and threatened her in the hours after he was fired.

Bacon noted that since he was arrested, Moore, who is married and has three daughters, has been “surrounded” by mental health professionals who are reportedly counseling him over his behavior.

“[Moore] and this employee at the Michigan football building were investigated by the University of Michigan this summer. Both denied any relationship,” Bacon told Ermanni. “But that story changed yesterday morning when she went on the Hill — as we say, the administration office — with the receipts. The text messages, the emails, documents and so on, laying out the details of their relationship and the conflicts thereof. And that, of course, resulted in Sherrone Moore being fired. The regents and the president had enough. Ward Manuel himself fired Sherrone Moore sometime after noon yesterday, one-on-one in his office.”

But then the situation devolved.

“After that, Bacon explained, “… [Moore] broke into the employee’s home in Pittsfield Township, which is between Ann Arbor and Saline, Michigan, grabbed a knife, apparently, and threatened to harm her and harm himself, and that’s when he came into protected custody in Michigan.”

The sports writer added that the school could not make any moves to fire Moore this summer because both he and the female employee denied the allegations. However, after she changed her story and brought in her evidence, they were able to take immediate action to terminate Moore.

“Sherrone Moore is out of a job, and I doubt he’ll ever be coaching football again,” Bacon exclaimed.

Bacon also said that prosecutors will soon file official charges against Moore.

