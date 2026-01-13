Investigation Launched After Youth Hockey Teams Brawl in PA

An investigation has been launched after a mites hockey game turned into an all-out brawl on the ice last weekend.

When the fans came out to watch the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, they got a spectacle they were not prepared for during the intermission. Fans were told they were going to watch some cute eight-year-olds play a little exhibition game. Instead, fans got an all-out kiddie brawl on the ice.

WATCH:

USA Hockey official Dave Fischer notes that fighting is not allowed for youth leagues.

“We don’t condone, in any way, shape, or form, what happened,” Fischer said. “This is not how young athletes are supposed to experience the gam,” he said.

The Jan. 10 event apparently wasn’t the first time this youth league had ended up in on-ice fights, according to the Independent Journal Review. And the news outlet says that an investigation into the kiddie hockey league is now underway.

The outlet says that the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association (AAHA) is now reviewing just what is going on with this youth organization.

In addition, the Central Penn Panthers club is also investigating practices and past events to see just what these tykes are being taught.

