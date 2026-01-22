San Francisco Giants Star Briefly Detained by Immigration Officials, Later Released

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained by immigration officials at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Lee, who is from Japan but was born to South Korean parents, had traveled back to the U.S. for a Giants team event in California. However, shortly after his arrival, he was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for a paperwork issue.

A statement from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D, CA) office addresses the issue with Lee’s paperwork and her efforts to resolve the case quickly.

“Our office is actively working with the Giants organization, our Congressional partners, and federal liaisons to resolve this situation and secure Mr. Lee’s release expeditiously,” Pelosi said.

Lee was released shortly thereafter, following the resolution of what the team described as “a brief travel issue at LAX due to a paperwork issue.”

Lee’s agent, Scott Boras, says his client “just forgot one of the documents” he needed to show immigration officials upon arrival.

The South Korean star outfielder is in the middle portion of a 6-year, $113 million deal he signed with the Giants in 2023. Last year, in 150 games, Lee hit .266 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs.