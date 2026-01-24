Charles Barkley Calls for Accountability After Minneapolis Shootings

NBA analyst Charles Barkley responded to the news of a recent Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Minneapolis, pointing out that “Two people have died for no reason” and that it was “Just sad.”

During a segment of Inside the NBA, Barkley was asked by co-host Ernie Johnson, about his thoughts on NBA’s statement regarding a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors being postponed, according to the Daily Mail. The game being postponed came after an armed man was shot and killed on Saturday.

“It’s just sad,” Barkley said. “It’s scary. It’s sad…. and I don’t know how…. it’s going to end bad. It’s already ended badly twice, and somebody’s gotta step up and be adults because, man, two people have died for no reason, and it’s just sad.”

Per the Daily Mail, Alex Pretti, 37, was identified as the man who was shot and killed. The recent shooting comes after Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Good was accused of having “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE officials:

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot and killed after a struggle with federal agents on Saturday. It comes just two weeks after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot in her car as she drove away from a group of officers following a confrontation. Hours after the shooting, the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed to ‘prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.’

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement regarding the most recent shooting, explaining that agents had been “conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault.”

The man reportedly approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun” as they were attempting to conduct the operation.