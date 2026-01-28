NFL World Calling for Hall of Fame Voters to be ‘Exposed’ After Belichick Snub

Many in the world of pro-football are calling for the names and votes of the members of the media who snubbed Bill Belichick from being nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

Belichick became eligible this year for the first time since he left the NFL for college football in 2023. But, shockingly, Belichick, one of the winningest coaches in NFL history, was not nominated for the honor. And now, many players, coaches, analysts, and fans are calling for the Hall of Fame voters to be “exposed” for the snub.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that at least one NFL executive is calling for something to be done. “Text from an NFL executive” Schefter wrote, “The 10+ people that didn’t vote for BB should be exposed. WTF. This is crazy.”

As far as who the voters are, in a post on X, The Guardian’s Ollie Connolly posted the list of the names of the voters and noted how they voted.

Belichick told the media that he was “puzzled” and “disappointed” to have been left off the HoF list this year. And a slew of people, such as Deion Sanders, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Johnson and others, were equally outraged by the snub.

Some have claimed that Belichick’s support of Donald Trump figured into the votes of the left-wing members of the media. But ESPN reported that accusations of cheating in the infamous Spygate and Deflategate scandals surfaced during deliberations over whether to vote him into the Hall of Fame and may have been the top reason for the snub.

Journalist Pablo Torre has even launched a hotline to out the HoF voters who voted against Belichick.

