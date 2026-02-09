Fake News: CNN Anchor Spreads ‘Misinformation’ About Child Actor in Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

A CNN anchor who has pushed fake news in the past is accused of doing it again after the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

Screenshots show CNN’s Jim Scuitto retweeted a post from Ed Krassenstein who claimed a child who appeared in the half-time show featuring rapper Bad Bunny was Liam Ramos, the five-year-old leftists accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of detaining in January.

The X account Western Lensman posted the screenshots with the caption, “A CNN anchor retweeting blatant Krassenstein misinformation is just too perfect. Stellar stuff.”

At the bottom of the screenshot featuring the child, the post said it was not Ramos who appeared during the performance but a child actor named Lincoln Fox.

Indeed, an Instagram profile that appeared to belong to Fox shared photos of the boy during the half-time show.

“An emotional, unforgettable day being cast as the young Benito — a symbolic moment where the future hands the past a Grammy. A reminder that dreams come true and that it’s never too early to dream big,” the post read, adding, “Sending love to Liam Ramos. We all deserve peace and love in America, a country built by and home to so many hard-working immigrants.”

Bad Bunny’s real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

In January, Vice President JD Vance debunked the establishment media’s claim which Democrats circulated online, that ICE had arrested a young boy in Minnesota identified as Ramos, per Breitbart News.

“In reality, ICE agents said they had no choice but to stay with the five-year-old boy, identified as Liam Ramos, after his illegal alien father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, took off without him when agents approached Arias’s vehicle,” the outlet said.

Scuitto in 2018 had two scoops debunked as fake news in one week. It is also important to note Breitbart News reported in 2019 that “Anti-Trump twins Brian and Ed Krassenstein, who have made a name for themselves online by trolling President Donald Trump with a constant barrage of tweets, have been banned from Twitter over allegations of operating ‘multiple fake accounts.'”

When it came to Sunday’s half-time show with Bad Bunny, many fans slammed it as “boring” and “the worst” one ever.