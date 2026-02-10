49ers Defensive Lineman Keion White Shot in Gun-Controlled California

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle early Monday morning and underwent surgery later in the day.

ABC 7 reported that White was at a post-Super Bowl party at a bar when he allegedly “got into an argument involving rapper ‘Lil Baby.'” Shots were fired thereafter and White was struck in the ankle.

ESPN published a statement from the San Francisco Police Department, which said, “A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business. The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

White’s surgery was successful and “his injuries are not considered to be career-threatening.”

California has more gun control than any other state in the Union. Those controls include a red flag law, universal background checks, gun registration, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, and a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense.

Regardless of all the gun control, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

Breitbart News noted that seven people were shot Sunday alone in San Jose, and two of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

