JD Vance to Olympic Athletes with ‘Mixed Emotions’: ‘You’re There to Play a Sport,’ Not ‘Pop Off About Politics’

Vice President JD Vance criticized Team USA athletes competing in the Winter Olympics who have criticized the United States, reminding them that they are at the Olympics to “represent your country.”

While speaking to reporters in Azerbaijan, Vance advised Olympic athletes to “try to bring the country together.” Vance’s comments come after Team USA Olympic freestyle skiers Hunter Hess and Chris Lillis criticized the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While Lillis stated that he was “heartbroken about what’s happened in the United States,” Hess said that “it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now.”

Hess also stated: “Just because I’m wearing the flag, doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

“The Olympic athletes were unbelievable, I know the entire country is rooting for them — yes, you’re going to have some Olympic athletes who pop off about politics, I feel like that happens every Olympics,” Vance said. “My advice to them would be to try to bring the country together.”

“When you’re representing the country, you’re representing Democrats and Republicans,” Vance continued. “You’re there to play a sport, and you’re there to represent your country, and hopefully win a medal. You’re not there to pop off about politics.”

Vance continued to admit that “most Olympic athletes, whatever their politics, are doing a great job.”

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump excoriated Hess for his comments, labeling him as a “real Loser.”

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” Trump wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

While other Team USA athletes, such as figure skater Amber Glenn, have also expressed that it has been a “hard time” for the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration, Team USA hockey player Brady Tkachuk spoke about how “being able to represent the U.S. at this stage in the Olympics is one of the greatest honors” that he’s had.