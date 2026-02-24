Team USA’s Jack Hughes ‘Super Excited’ to Meet Trump in ‘Patriotic’ White House Visit

The winning never stops for Team USA hockey gold medalists. Jack Hughes said Monday he and his teammates are “super excited” to meet with President Donald Trump on the back of an invitation to the State of the Union address following their triumph over arch-rivals Canada.

“We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic,” Hughes, who scored the match-winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory, told the Daily Mail outside the squad’s Miami party.

As Breitbart News reported, Team USA hockey secured their gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics – the first since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” against the Soviet Union – and celebrated with Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” in the locker room afterward.

Now they intend to keep partying on in the highest office in the land.

“No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that,” Hughes said.

The men’s team will be heading to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump but the Team USA women’s hockey team has no intention of joining them, as Breitbart News reported.

Citing conflicting “academic and professional commitments” members of the women’s team will be elsewhere.

Not that that worries Hughes.

He shrugged off the backlash the men’s team received by some for accepting the White House invitation.

“Everyone is giving us backlash for all the social media stuff today,” Hughes added.

“People are so negative out there and they are just trying to find a reason to put people down and make something out of almost nothing,” the unabashed patriot continued.

Hughes dismissed any suggestion there was tension between the men’s and women’s teams in light of the different responses to Trump’s invitation.

“They’ve got busy schedules, too. Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Athletes’ Village, I think we are so tight with their group,” he said.