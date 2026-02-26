WATCH — New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Shredded with Boos at Hockey Game Honoring Olympian Jack Hughes

Loud boos and jeers erupted Wednesday evening when New Jersey’s Democrat governor was introduced prior to the NJ Devils game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The crowd’s reaction to Gov. Mikie Sherrill was caught on camera at Prudential Center in Newark as the Devils team honored the U.S. Olympic hockey team champions that included New Jersey’s own Jack Hughes, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Sherrill was there for the ceremonial puck drop and to give Hughes a state flag. Video footage shows the moment Sherrill and her husband were introduced.

The stadium, awash with American flags on the the Jumbotron and elsewhere, erupted into a chorus of boos when Sherrill stepped onto the ice:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the heckling, one person writing, “NJ is not as blue as many think; it is just very corrupt.”

“Those fans just spoke for real America. Booing the Dems felt good and honest,” someone else commented, while another person said, “I am feeling an increasing shift towards the restoration of American patriotism & it feels great.”

More video footage shows the moment she was booed:

According to Breitbart News, “Team USA hockey secured their gold medal victory over Canada at the Winter Olympics — the first since the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ against the Soviet Union — and celebrated with Toby Keith’s ‘Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue’ in the locker room afterward.”

Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime and later shared his love for the United States of America when talking about the victory.

“This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable, the USA hockey brotherhood is so strong. We had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today,” he stated.

When speaking to fans on Wednesday evening, Hughes said he was proud to represent the NJ Devils and his state, and he received huge cheers:

Hughes and his teammates met with Trump prior to the State of the Union address on Tuesday, per Breitbart News.

“We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic,” Hughes sated.

Sherrill’s office shared photos from the game on Wednesday night and congratulated Hughes:

However, many social media users were quick to point out that Sherrill did not receive a warm welcome.

“I just don’t see support for you anywhere. Not anyone I know voted for you. You’re shredded on every single post you put out AND you’re booed at hockey games now! Who voted for you? What’s going on!” one person commented, while another said, “You conveniently posted pictures instead of a video. I wonder why that is? Oh, that’s right. You were relentlessly boo’d by the ENTIRE crowd.”