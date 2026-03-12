Hockey Player Who Lost Family in RI Attack by Trans Mass Shooter Scores Winning Goal in Double Overtime

High school hockey player Colin Dorgan has led his team to Rhode Island’s Division II state championships only weeks after losing his brother, mother, and grandfather to a mass shooting incident.

The high school senior called Wednesday’s win for Blackstone Valley Co-op the “Greatest moment of my life,” after his goal clinched the 3-2 victory over Portsmouth.

Dorgan lost his family members at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, when a “family dispute” spurred a man to open fire in what police called a murder-suicide event. The killer was later identified as transgender man Dennis M. Lynch.

Despite the horrendous crime perpetrated against his family, the high school hockey player rose above his personal tragedy to help his team soar to greater heights.

Dorgon scored two goals, clinching the best-of-three series to put his team into the semifinals, ESPN reported.

“The biggest thing for us after the tragedy took place was to keep them together as a family,” coach Chris Librizzi said after the big game. “I was with [Colin] every single day, and his sister, and we as a group, as well, got together for 14 days straight. And I believe it made a difference. The bonding that this team went through every day the last two weeks has been nothing less than superior.”

Dorgon and Blackstone Valley Co-op will now head to the D-2 final on March 18 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

