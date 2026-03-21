WATCH: Cyclist Hospitalized After Shocking Crash at Women’s Milan-San Remo

A horrific accident at the women’s Milan-San Remo on Saturday saw several riders collide, and at least one competitor flying through the air and was knocked unconscious.

Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri attempted to avoid the bicycle crash she saw ahead. But instead was sent hurtling over a guardrail and was left lying motionless on the ground. She eventually regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

“The incident happened on the descent down the famous Cipressa climb, less than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the end of the 156-kilometer (97-mile) route,” the Associated Press reports.