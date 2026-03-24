VIDEO: Warriors’ Moses Moody Suffers Horrific Knee Injury

Warriors guard Moses Moody suffered a shocking knee injury Monday during the team’s win against the Mavericks that’ll make you wince in sympathy.

In what might seem like a season-ending injury, Moody went crashing down hard after a fast break dunk in overtime, causing the game to grind to a halt while medics tended to him, the New York Post reported.

It isn’t exactly clear what happened, but when Moody leapt into the air for his shot, his kneecap somehow shifted out of place and dislocated. Images of his knee show a frightening and gruesome injury.

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It was a bad time for the guard to suffer another injury, as this was his first game back after being out for a month with wrist and shoulder issues. It was also a shame because at the time of his brutal injury, Moody was leading the team with 23 points.

“Mo is such a great human being,” head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “Great teammate. Wonderful guy to coach. Just puts in the work every day and was brilliant, by the way.”

There has been no official announcement on his prognosis.

The Warriors won Monday’s game 137-131, bringing the team to 34-38 on the season.

Golden State is the 10th seed in the Western Conference — and half a game back from the 9th seed Trail Blazers — so losing Moody is going to hurt. And there are only ten games left in the season.

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