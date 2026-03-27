Ex-Raiders Star Center Barrett Robbins Dead at 52

Former Raiders center Barrett Robbins has passed away in his sleep, according to his longtime teammate Tim Brown.

Robbins was 52 years old.

Brown, who learned of Robbins’ passing from his wife, Marissa, revealed the news publicly on Thursday night.

“Thankfully, he passed peacefully in his sleep,” Brown said. “Please pray for their girls, his family, and tons of teammates who will be affected by this!”

Robbins and Brown played together from 1998 to 2003.Football fans may remember Robbins’ name from an incident the night before the Super Bowl in 2003, when the starting center went missing after not taking his prescription depression medication.

Robbins did eventually turn up but seemed out of sorts and was deemed unfit to play by then-Raiders head coach Bill Callahan.

“It’s unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl!” Brown said.

“Rest Peacefully BR, you deserve it!”

A former TCU Horned Frog, Robbins became the second-round selection of the Raiders in the 1995 NFL Draft. He would go on to play nine seasons in the NFL, reaching a high point in 2002 when he became a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.