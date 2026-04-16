WNBA star Sophie Cunningham shared a video of her being re-baptized, explaining that while she had been baptized when she was younger, she felt “a tug” on her heart to do it on her own terms.

In a video on TikTok, Cunningham was seen being baptized at Christ’s Church of the Valley, located in Peoria, Arizona.

“I got baptized when I was little, but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult!” Cunningham wrote in the post. “Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you, Jesus.”

Cunningham’s re-baptism comes as she recently “re-signed” with the Indiana Fever basketball team for a “new one-year contract,” the Daily Mail reported.

@sophiecham I got baptized when I was little but I was feeling a tug on my heart to do it on my terms as an adult! Such a fun, amazing day. Thank you Jesus #christiantok ♬ God I’m Just Grateful – Elevation Worship & Chandler Moore

“Loving Jesus is fun, try it,” Cunningham wrote in a post on X, in response to a post sharing her video of her re-baptism.

In a press release from the Indiana Fever on April 12, COO and General Manager Amber Cox expressed that the team was “thrilled to have Sophie back with the Fever and are grateful for her commitment to return and build on what we started a year ago.”

“Not only is Sophie one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but she is an exceptional teammate, both on and off the court,” Cox added. “She plays with infectious energy that impacts not only our team, but our fanbase as well.”

Cunningham said the team last year was a “special group” and that it was “an incredible first season” for her.

“I loved everything about my teammates and the Fever organization,” Cunningham added. “We fought through a ton of adversity, and it was important to me that we have a chance to see through what we started.”

Cunningham added that she had “a feeling this is going to be another special season.”

“I’m excited to get things started and to, of course, keep playing in front of the best fans in the WNBA,” Cunningham added. “Let’s get spicy!”