Warriors Reportedly Grew Tired of Steve Kerr’s Woke Activism

Many have grown tired of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s incessant leftist rants and sermonizing, reportedly including his own team.

According to SFGate, NBA insider Marc Spears revealed in a radio interview Tuesday on 97.5 The Game, that the “weight of the job,” as it pertains to how he speaks on political and social issues may factor into why Kerr would consider leaving the Warriors.

Spears added, “And I’ve heard a little bit that maybe he’s being stifled a little bit in that regard.”

Hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley pressed Spears on who was trying to “stifle” the usually outspoken head coach, but Spears refused to say, only offering that he wanted to “dig deeper” into the subject.

At that point Dibley offered his own thoughts on who it might be.

“Right. Like maybe somebody who, I don’t know, signs his checks, if they still do that, or is in charge of his direct deposit,” the host surmised.

Spears declined to confirm that a member of Warriors’ management was involved in muzzling Kerr, but the reporter did take the opportunity to praise the outspoken coach for being a white man unafraid to speak in favor of minorities.

“I have heard that maybe, maybe there’s some people that are tired of his voice,” Spears said. “If that is true, then maybe that’s something that could add to Steve’s fatigue as well, because he’s a great man. He’s not just a great white man, he’s a great man, he’s a great human, and he cares about other people. So I don’t think he would compromise that.