Detectives Investigate Possible Insider Role in Greg Biffle Home Burglary, Alleged Bank Fraud

Shocking developments have emerged in the case of late NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, with reports that detectives are looking into a possible insider role in the home burglary and alleged bank fraud of accounts in the weeks following the fatal plane crash that killed him and his family in North Carolina last year.

“Detectives for the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office say more than $30,000 in cash and two firearms were reportedly stolen at the Biffle’s Mooresville home back in January,” WBTV reported.

“New search warrants reviewed by WBTV show that ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ were also allegedly stolen from Biffle’s family following their death in a tragic plane crash last December.”

Suspicions that the home burglary may have been an “inside job” were piqued after video showed the burglar walking around the home with apparent knowledge and familiarity with the property’s layout.

Search warrants reviewed by WBTV also claim that Biffle’s bank accounts were raided before the break-in.

Much of the investigators’ focus has centered on the Venmo account of Biffle’s late wife, Cristina Grossu. The warrants highlight a flurry of changes to account emails, phone numbers, passwords, as well as other fraudulent activity shortly after the plane crash.

“The affidavit alleges that bank account information was changed by phone, and that at least one fraudulent check was cashed from an account tied to Biffle’s business interests,” WBTV reports. “The search warrant alleges that other attempts were made to compromise the bank account, with activity occurring at multiple branches across state lines.”

Access to the couple’s personal banking information, along with the female burglar on video, who demonstrated knowledge of the late couple’s property, has prompted detectives to begin looking at the “inner circle” of friends surrounding Biffle and his family.

While the warrants list the names of people identified as part of the couple’s inner circle, WBTV has elected not to publish them, as those individuals are not charged with any crimes.

The timing and sophistication of the break-in and bank fraud strongly suggest coordination between the burglar and the fraudsters. However, police are keeping all possibilities open.

“There are multiple suspects over multiple states. We can’t say they’re not connected, but we’re still investigating,” Iredell County detectives told WBTV.

Police reveal there is a person of interest in the case, but that person’s identity remains unknown. Investigators executed search warrants at a home and business associated with Biffle. While none of the items taken from Biffle’s home were found during the search, police claim to have discovered electronic devices of interest at the home.

“We’re analyzing evidence, getting additional search warrants for electronics that were seized and awaiting results for those,” detectives said.

WBTV contributed to this report.