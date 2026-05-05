WATCH: Florida Mom Arrested for ‘Kicking a Child’ During Youth Football Game

A mother in Florida found herself in handcuffs after she ran onto the field during a youth football game and kicked a player.

Renee Lambert, 34, was arrested Saturday in Fort Myers for allegedly kicking a male juvenile in the leg during an on-field brawl. Lambert also faces charges of resisting an officer for refusing to present her hands during handcuffing.

“So, you’re mad at them for hitting me?” Lambert asked.

“I’m mad at an adult for attacking a kid,” the officer responded. “Stop! You’re detained right now.”

Lambert countered, saying, “No, I’m not. Goodbye … get your hands off me.”

The officer explained, “You are being pointed out as being a suspect right now. You’re detained.”

Lambert insisted that the officers “go get number nine,” one of the players in the game.

“A kid?” the officer asked. “You’re an adult … You are detained because they said you hit a kid.”

The child’s mother has indicated she will press charges against Lambert.

Video shows Lambert in the middle of the scrum and delivering a kick to one of the players.

Police approached Lambert near the concession stand as she was leaving. Shortly after her apprehension, Lambert began complaining about a headache and was taken to a local hospital.

>She is due in court on June 1.