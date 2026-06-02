Packers’ Josh Jacobs Back at Practice After Domestic Abuse Arrest: ‘Business as Usual’

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has returned to practice despite his recent arrest for domestic abuse.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the return of his star back and his arrest with reporters on Tuesday. While LaFleur did not speak at length about the incident that prompted officers to arrest his star runner, he did characterize Jacobs’ return to the practice field as “business as usual.”

Jacobs did miss some practice time last week in the immediate aftermath of the arrest but appears to be under no limitations this week.

Jacobs was arrested on May 26 on suspicion of strangulation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim.

However, prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges against Jacobs.

Jacobs denies the allegations against him.