Steyer Appears to Tear Up While Lavishing Praise on Man Who Won Girl’s Track Event

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow highlighted California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer praising a transgender athlete.

After playing a clip of Steyer, Marlow said, “Sounds like he’s going to cry. Is going to cry. Is he going to cry? This is a young man who then would go on to finish first place, beating a female in a track competition. And the guy who wants to be governor wants to buy himself the governor’s race in California thinks that the brave person is the man who cosplays as a woman and then beats women in sports.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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