WATCH: Golf Great Rory McIlroy Mocks Heckler’s Fat Belly at U.S. Open

Masters Champion Rory McIlroy took it to a heckling fan during Saturday’s U.S. Open as he struggled to a 32nd place finish for the tournament.

After the golf pro teed off for Saturday’s third round, a fan was heard yelling for McIlroy to “get it in the bunker,” according to the Daily Mail.

The fan continued yelling for the shot to end up in the bunker, and then he added, “I hope you live there today!”

But as McIlroy was walking back to his bag he looked over at the fan and put his hands out over his stomach in a remark about the fan’s big belly.

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Aside from that one boorish fan, McIlroy didn’t face too much heckling at Shinnecock Hills, according to reports.

McIlroy’s poor showing, though, seems to have led to his announcement that he was skipping the upcoming Travelers Championship in Connecticut so that he can focus on preparing for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in mid-July.

“I’ll be playing some links golf this week probably coming up,” McIlroy told the media.

“It’s my favorite time of the year to go back home and play, play the Open, and I get to spend a bit of time back there,” he added.

Golfer Wyndham Clark took home the prize for the U.S. Open, his second in three years, but it was a close affair. He won by only a single stroke over second-placer Sam Burns, who mounted an amazing — though not quite complete — comeback in the final round.

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