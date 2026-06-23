Hiker, 23, Falls over Famed Yosemite National Park Waterfall

A 23-year-old hiker has died after falling over Nevada Fall at Yosemite National Park, authorities have confirmed.

“The National Park Service is investigating an incident involving a 23-year-old male at Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park on June 20, 2026. Emergency personnel responded to the incident, which remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time,” the National Park Service told The California Post in a statement.

While officially and publicly released details of the tragedy remain under investigation, speculation online about the hiker’s demise goes into far greater detail.

“There were a bunch of friends that were dragged by the current in the top of Nevada’s fall today. The girl was saved but another person with her went with the current to the fall,” a Reddit user wrote. The helicopter arrived 1hour after the incident, but we don’t know what happened next. Do you have any news? I’m so sad to see that, I’m so sorry for the family and friends of the victim. I can’t stop thinking about how fast it went.”

Another reporter claimed to have seen crews searching for a body.

“I was hiking Mist Trail this afternoon when people in yellow shirts (my first time there, guessing they’re emergency response of some sort) rolled a body bag down the granite steps on an off-road stretcher. We all had to step to the side so they could make it down the steps,” they wrote.

The identity of the victim is not known.