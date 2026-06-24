Fans Accuse Orioles of ‘Grooming’ Young Fans with Drag Queen ‘Guest Splasher’ for Pride Night

The Baltimore Orioles are taking it on the chin and being accused of grooming kids for taking a family-friendly “Bird Bath” night event and handing it over to a drag queen to host.

The Orioles have announced that their “guest splasher” for their June 26 game against the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Heidi N Closet.

The team invited the drag queen to host its “Bird Bath” interactive, water-themed fan zone, located in sections 84 and 86 of the left-field bleachers at Camden Yards. This has, from the start, been a family-friendly park feature that kids have attended.

But many fans are furious that the team has invited a drag queen to a section of the park that appeals to kids. Many are accusing the Orioles of “grooming” young children to accept transgenderism and drag queens.

Heidi N Closet, the stage name of North Carolina-born drag queen Trevien Anthonie Cheek, performed on several of drag queen RuPaul’s TV shows and also appeared in the Tubi horror-comedy film Slay in 2024.

As drag queen Heidi N Closet, Cheek also has a YouTube channel on which he features a video speaking of his favorite moisturizing cream that he jokingly suggests can also be used for masturbation. The video on flirting also contains his favorite flirting techniques.

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