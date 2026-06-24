VIDEO: Woman Fired by JPMorgan over Knicks Trash Can Theft Clip Once Worked as DEI Exec

The woman who was fired from her job at JPMorgan Chase after being seen on video dumping out and walking off with a city trash can painted in New York Knicks colors was a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion executive, according to reports.

The video of the rotund woman dumping all the trash into an orange-and-blue-painted can and then walking off with her prize went viral last week after the Knicks won the NBA Championship.

It did not take long for the woman’s identity to become known as Angie Baez, who turned out to be JPMorgan Chase’s Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce, according to TMZ.

It took even less time for the financial giant to fire Baez, Fox News reported.

While it isn’t exactly clear what an “Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce” does, Baez was a DEI operative at her previous job, TMZ added.

TMZ noted that Baez, 40, had a LinkedIn page listing her previous job as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at The Infatuation, a website that publishes reviews of New York restaurants.

Chase had purchased The Infatuation in 2011 to expand its portfolio of lifestyle content for its cardholders, and Baez got a promotion after the purchase.

JPMorgan Chase has since confirmed that Baez has been let go. “This employee is no longer with the company,” the company said in a statement to the media.

Baez’s bio on The Infatuation’s website has also been removed.

So, it appears that Baez’s career has ended up in the can.

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