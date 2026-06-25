Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Arrested in Connection to Florida Kidnapping, Robbery

Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping and robbery in Florida. The cornerback faces felony charges, officials said, with Arnold’s management denying all allegations.

The 23-year-old is accused of being the “primary conspirator” before three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, battered and pistol-whipped in February in Tampa, the city’s police department said in a statement as reported by AP.

Some of the victims’ belongings were stolen, police alleged.

Arnold is facing four counts of a weapon-related charge and four more counts of a charge related to kidnapping, harming or terrorizing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records.

The AP report added Tampa police had already arrested six others suspected of being part of the targeted armed robbery. Two of them have pleaded guilty and the other four are being held without bond, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.

Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, which represents Terrion Arnold, said he denies being involved.

“There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations,” White said in a statement.

“Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.”