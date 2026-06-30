Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Allegations of Battery Involving Pregnant Girlfriend

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested in Key West, Florida, on Monday, after allegedly getting into an altercation with his pregnant girlfriend.

The Cornhuskers’ running back was arrested around noon and has been accused of aggravated battery involving a pregnant woman.

Both Nelson and his girlfriend gave responding officers differing versions of what had transpired between them. A

According to the woman, Nelson became agitated by how long she was taking to get ready, which led to an argument. As the dispute grew in intensity, she claims, she locked Nelson out of the room but eventually let him back in once she became concerned about how his shouting and banging on the door would be received by other guests at the resort.

However, Nelson, she claims, became even angrier once inside the room, especially when she attempted to call her mother. The woman claims he grabbed the phone and flung it across the room. She further claims that Nelson tore her bathing suit and scratched her belly.

Nelson countered, telling officers that the argument had arisen over how another man, with whom his girlfriend also has a child, was talking to her. He also explained how he has anger problems that “flare up” when the subject of the other man’s behavior comes up.

The University of Nebraska says it is aware of the incident but has offered no further comment.

“The Nebraska Athletic Department and football program are aware of the arrest of Mekhi Nelson in Florida. We have no further comment at this time,” the school wrote via KOLN.

Nelson tallied 147 yards and 102 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns in 2025.