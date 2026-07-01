Mother of NFL Star Calais Campbell Found Dead Inside Atlanta Home, His Brother Charged with Murder

The brother of the Baltimore Ravens’ Calais Campbell has been arrested and charged with murdering their mother after her body was found in her Atlanta home.

Nateal Campbell, 71, was found dead at about 12:30 p.m. in her upscale condo in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood on Tuesday after police were called for a welfare check, according to the New York Post.

The family released a statement noting that they are “devastated” at Campbell’s death and asked for some privacy to express their grief. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family,” the statement said.

The Atlanta police, though, arrested Ciarre Campbell, 41, and charged him with murder. Ciarre is the Ravens player’s older brother.

Investigators have obtained search warrants for the crime scene and have taken samples of clothing and DNA, according to the suspect’s attorney, Jay Abt.

Ciarre has a history of “mental health issues,” according to police.

“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location, a possible arson incident,” Atlanta police Lt. Christopher Butler told the media. “There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual.”

No further details about the alleged crime have been released.

Ciarre faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.

His NFL brother, Calais Campbell, was a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has floated around to a list of teams, including the Jaguars, Falcons, and the Dolphins. In 2019, he was the league’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and has been to the Pro Bowl six times. He currently ranks third for the most sacks by an active NFL player.

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