New York City’s Muslim Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is ripping the World Cup and claiming that Argentina and Lionel Messi’s win over Team Egypt on Tuesday is a travesty.

Argentina beat Egypt with a 3-2 final in an amazing comeback victory on Tuesday, but the big win did not come without controversy. Many have complained about the officiating in the game, and Egypt’s fans rose in protest, saying the game was rigged in Argentina’s favor.

Among several other suspect calls, early in the game, Egypt lost a goal point after a VAR review ruled it invalid. The VAR review, though, was not well received, and even during the game, many felt it was a bad call.

It turns out that Mamdani is one of those Team Egypt supporters who feels Egypt was “robbed.”

Mamdani was flogging his New York City bus plan on Wednesday and extolling the time New Yorkers will save by taking the bus, thanks to his new policies.

The socialist Mayor insisted that New Yorkers will get back many hours of their lives if they take the bus under his new plan, but he also took the opportunity of his political rally to shoehorn a jab at the World Cup, as well.

“That means breakfast with your family,” he claimed as he spoke of the things New York bus riders would get back under his plan. “It means having the time to argue balls and strikes at your kids’ Little League game. It means getting home for bedtime. It means agreeing with your friends that Egypt were robbed yesterday.”

Team Egypt’s coach agrees with those who say his team was robbed of a victory thanks to shoddy officiating.

“We haven’t seen respect or fair play,” coach Hossam Hassan told reporters, The Comeback reported. “A penalty was ruled out, and a second incident that should have been checked for a penalty for us was not even checked by the VAR. A second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed.”

He went on to say, “There seems to have been pressure on the Argentinian side on the referee that has brought about this outcome. Life is unfair. The world is unfair. OK, but why isn’t there any fairness in sports? I’m not convinced by this outcome and by the way things unfolded in this match.”

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