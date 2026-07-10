Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Refusing to Join Team for White House Visit

Los Angeles Dodgers player Kiké Hernández has announced that he will skip the team’s visit to the Trump White House later this month.

The team has accepted Trump’s offer to visit the White House after they won the 2025 World Series championship, but Hernández won’t be joining them, according to his now-deleted social media post.

Hernández let his feelings be known in a reply to a fan who asked him to accompany the team to Washington, D.C. In his reply, Hernández wrote, “I’m not,” the New York Post reported.

The comment was deleted shortly afterward, but the reply raised eyebrows considering Hernández did accompany the team to the Trump White House when the Dodgers won the title in 2024.

Hernández certainly did not seem all that enthused by the 2024 event, either. The way he described it made it seem as if he was annoyed by all the waiting.

“We went to the White House that morning,” Hernández said after the 2024 visit. “They had us sit in a room for about three hours. Then they told us to stand up and get in line. We waited for a couple more hours. And then they took us to the stage. The guy gave his speech, and we left.”

He also noted that he did not speak to Trump and “wasn’t interested” in doing so, anyway.

“I didn’t talk to him, but I wasn’t really interested in talking to him anyway,” he said.

Ultimately, he said he went in 2024 to avoid being mired in a season-long argument about his Trump derangement syndrome. He hasn’t said what changed that concern for him this year.

Kiké has seen little game time this season, thanks to recovering from an offseason elbow operation.

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