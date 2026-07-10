A migrant from Guyana who was a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient has been arrested in Queens for attempting to firebomb several area churches and businesses.

The migrant, Yogesh Sayrange, 36, faced charges in court on Thursday after being arrested for the firebombing of a Brooklyn smoke shop on June 25, WABC-TV reported.

A police report says that Sayrange confessed to the attack, and told them, “Yes, I fucking firebombed them. They’re Muslims, scum and terrorists.”

Prosecutors say that Sayrange was behind Molotov cocktail attacks on at least seven churches and businesses in June.

Investigators say he threw Molotovs at the Iglesia Bautista El Mesias in Ozone Park, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Woodhaven, and a medical transport company in Cypress Hills, among others. Some incurred damage, others did not.

Police also noted that when he was arrested, Sayrange had two Molotov devices in his possession. When asked about the incendiary devices, he reportedly replied, “I had two more in my bag. I was going to finish the job.”

Federal authorities say that Sayrange came from the South American nation nearly two decades ago and was first allowed residency under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Those protections lapsed when he aged out of the program and he has been in the U.S. illegally ever since.

The suspect has a criminal past as well. He was arrested on June 12 for threatening someone with a metal knuckle knife, and again on June 16 for waving an axe at a man and threatening to behead him.

Investigators are not quite sure of Sayrange’s motive since the churches followed various religious sects.

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