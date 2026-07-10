President Donald Trump said Friday he has already given orders for how the United States should respond if Iran ever succeeds in assassinating him.

Speaking with the New York Post, Trump said he has long been aware that Tehran has targeted him. He revealed standing orders are already in place in case Iran succeeds in killing him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Trump said. “The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

When asked about reports claiming Israel recently shared intelligence about a new Iranian assassination plot, Trump said he was not aware of any new threat.

CNN reported that Israeli intelligence shared with the Trump administration indicated some Iranian officials within Iran’s leadership wanted Trump assassinated. According to the report, the intelligence suggested discussions and support for targeting the president rather than a specific, operational plot.

CNN also reported that the new commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ahmad Vahidi, was among those advocating for such a plan, according to an Israeli source. However, U.S. intelligence assessments found no evidence of a new, concrete assassination plot, only continued indications that various Iranian actors wanted Trump dead.