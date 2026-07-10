Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Charged After Domestic Violence Arrest

Dwyane Wade’s eldest son, Zaire, has been charged with a felony in connection with his domestic violence arrest last month.

Wade was arrested on three charges stemming from the arrest.

Police were called to a residence in Burbank on June 21 at 5:30 am, in response to reports of a woman screaming and a stomping sound. Upon arrival, officers found Zaire and a woman with cuts on her face.

Zaire was booked for felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. In addition, an emergency protective order was put in place.

The woman did not go to the hospital for her injuries.

Wade was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Zaire Wade played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon, the same school as LeBron James’ son, Bronny. After his high school playing days, Zaire played for some NBA G League teams and other teams overseas.

Most recently played for the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League.