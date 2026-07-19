Burglars Invade the Home of Eagles Star Saquon Barkley, Family Ok

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley and his family were unharmed after an attempted robbery at his home Saturday morning in Pennsylvania, according to the Tredyffrin Township Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 5 AM EST in response to reports of burglars inside. By the time officers arrived, the intruders had fled the scene.

Authorities believe at least two people were involved in the home invasion and have released a picture of a white SUV they believe was used in the commission of the crime.

According to Captain Tyler Moyer, at least one robber entered the home while the family was still inside.

“They were home, and fortunately, as you know, with any situation like this, our main concern is that the residents of that home at the time were unharmed, which they were. They were fine afterward, obviously unsettled as anyone would be,” Moyer said.

The investigation has now become a regional affair, as detectives from the Chester County (Pennsylvania) District Attorney’s Office are assisting the Tredyffrin Township PD with the investigation.

“We are incredibly grateful that the Barkley family was not injured during this incident,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement posted to social media. “We are asking the public to help us identify those responsible by checking any home security cameras for suspicious activity in the area around 5:00 a.m. If you saw anything unusual or have video that may assist investigators, please contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department immediately.”

The burglary is yet another in a string of home invasions involving high-profile professional athletes.

As ESPN reports, “Several prominent professional athletes have been the victims of burglaries in the past few years, including NFL players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow. Seven men have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in those burglaries with one man already pleading guilty and sentenced in June to 24 months in prison.”