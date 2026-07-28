LIV Golf Canceling $40 Million Team Championship Amid Fears Over the League’s Future

LIV Golf has canceled one of its most highly financed and high-profile events, the $40 million Team Championship, as clouds being to gather over the future of the once popular league.

Reports have already circulated about the Team Championship cancellation, which is expected on Wednesday.

The Team Championship, which was scheduled to take place from August 27-30, becomes the second major LIV event to be canceled this year. The league also canceled an event set for June in New Orleans.

“I heard yesterday, actually, on the Golf Channel that there were talks that Indianapolis could become a team event instead of Michigan. That we don’t know. I think that would be a shame that we get reduced even more individual tournaments,” said Cleeks Golf Club captain Martin Kaymer.

“On the other hand, how do you want to have a team winning the whole season if you don’t have a team event? We need to be honest. The whole season was a bit of a … there was so much happening. Yeah. Cancelled New Orleans. Cancelled most likely the last event. So, I think it’s important to just finish the season and hopefully we’ll have a plan for 2027.”

LIV Golf has recently had to issue several cash prize reductions

“The tourney featured a $50 million prize last year, but that is down to $40 million, according to Front Office Sports, with the winners’ cut dipping from $14 million to $11.2 million,” the New York Post reports.

Ominous news for the future of LIV Golf came in April, after the Saudi Public Investment Fund announced it would no longer support the league after the conclusion of this season.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is seeking a cash infusion of $350 million to keep the tour going.