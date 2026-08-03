WATCH: Mexican League Slugger Punches Player Who Tagged Him Out

Not everyone deals with disappointment the same way, but this is beyond the pale.

Danry Vasquez, a former MLB prospect who struggled in the minors, mainly due to a violent assault on his girlfriend that was captured on film, got caught in a rundown between third and home during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Mexican League game between the Toros de Tijuana and the Acereros de Monclova.

Vasquez, who plays for the Toros, bolted for home after his teammate hit a ground ball. Maybe not the best decision because the grounder was hit to the third base side of the field, but that’s what he did.

Predictably, he gets caught in a rundown. The play ended as it had to end, with Vasquez getting tagged out by Rodolfo Amador. However, instead of just putting his head down and running to the dugout like pretty much everyone else does in these situations, Vasquez slugged Amador and started kicking him with his cleats.

The benches promptly cleared as dozens of players engaged in a full-on brawl that would have made a hockey player proud. A teammate of Amador almost immediately knocked down Vasquez.

Four players were ejected, including the 32-year-old Vasquez.

There is no word yet from the Mexican League on whether anger management courses will be part of whatever discipline Vasquez faces.