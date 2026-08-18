Crosstown Brawl: Chicago Cubs, White Sox Fans Battle in the Stands

Chicago White Sox and Cubs fans erupted in a massive brawl at the Cubs’ Wrigley Field during Monday night’s “crosstown classic” game as the Cubbies beat the Sox in a ten-inning, 7-5 win.

The fight broke out as the rival fans sat feet apart in the bleachers, boiling over from a 100-year rivalry that always has Chicago’s Northsiders and Southsiders at odds.

It is not exactly clear what set the two factions to fisticuffs, but video of the fight showed a fan wearing a Cubs jersey yelling down at several fans wearing Sox shirts a few rows down from him, the New York Post reported.

In short order, fans were standing on their seats and facing each other as they engaged in a shouting match.

Next, the beer started flying… and then came the fists.

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One fan in a gray sleeveless shirt was the most combative and set his sights on a heavy-set fan wearing a Cubs jersey. The gray-shirted fellow mercilessly pummeled the heavy-set fan until he was pulled away by several.

Name-calling was prevalent, as well, with one fan wearing a white shirt calling his foes “bitch” over and over again. While another is heard in videos of the fight yelling, “It’s not that serious!”

Stadium officials did appear at the scene rather quickly and began trying to separate the combatants.

At least seven fans were seen throwing punches before the officials and police arrived to sort it all out.

The Cubs have one more “crosstown classic” game against the Sox scheduled for Tuesday. The rivalry is especially hot this year because the White Sox are leading the AL Central and the Cubs hold the first NL Wild Card spot.

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