Little League Responds to the Posting of Betting Odds for the LLWS

The Little League World Series (LLWS) is officially underway. However, unlike virtually the entirety of its history up until this point, that means gambling on the LLWS is also underway.

While laws exist protecting the famed youth baseball series from any odds being offered by US-based prediction markets. Offshore sportsbooks, such as Bovada, have opened wagering on LLWS games.

On Wednesday, Little League International took a stance against the growing market of those willing to wager on youth sports.

“Little League International stands by its statement first issued last year that there is no place for betting on Little League games and players or any youth sports competition,” the organization wrote. “Little League is a trusted place where children are learning the fundamentals of the games and all the important life lessons that come with having fun, celebrating teamwork, and playing with integrity, and no one should be exploiting the success and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain.”

The organization finds itself in an interesting position given that ESPN, Little League’s official broadcast partner, has increasingly promoted sportsbooks and featured segments promoting gambling.