Previously unreleased details are emerging about the evidence and testimony heard during the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in 2025.

According to journalist Breanna Morello, despite the claims by activists that “white” law unfairly convicted Anthony of murder, the list of actual witnesses was minorities, who said that Anthony was guilty.

Morello also discovered that Anthony’s girlfriend said that the convicted killer was going through a bad breakup with her, was stalking her, and texted her forebodingly, telling her, “I’m low key on the verge.”

Collin County prosecutor Bill Wirskye also found that Anthony told people that he had a fascination with the idea of stabbing someone to death and licking the victim’s blood off the blade.

In another X post, Borello added that prosecutors found racist hate on Anthony’s laptop. The hate saved on his computer included attacks on blacks, whites, and Mexicans.

Prosecutors also had photos of Anthony holding guns.

Anthony was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the murder of Metcalf.

In the aftermath of the sentence, video emerged showing Anthony telling police, “I’m not alleged. I did it,” when cornered about the attack on Metcalf.

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