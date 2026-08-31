WATCH: Enes Kanter Freedom Offers WNBA a ‘Peace Summit’ Moderated by Caitlyn Jenner

Enes Kanter Freedom has offered the WNBA a “peace summit” event to be moderated by Caitlyn Jenner to give the league a chance to finally explain its policy on transgender athletes.

Kanter made waves early this month when he announced he intended to enter the 2028 WNBA Draft, but the league later ruled him ineligible without giving any reason why or how they made that decision.

The ex-NBA star was spurred to his announcement after many in the league ripped Indianapolis Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who boldly came out as an opponent of allowing men who claim to be women to play in women’s and girls’ sports.

Now, in a video posted to X, the former NBA star is calling for the league to join a debate to explain in direct terms what their position on transgenderism really is.

Addressing his post to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the WNBA task force, Freedom made his offer, saying, “I would like to offer you a peace summit, moderated by my friend Caitlyn Jenner. I’ve already spoken with her, and she’s in.”

“I’m not a troublemaker. I’m more of a peacemaker,” Freedom insisted, adding, “The whole world is laughing at you. You have turned the #WNBA into a laughingstock.”

“It’s time to stop hiding behind closed-door meetings, excuses, and delays and finally give the public a clear answer,” he said.

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“Let’s have the peace summit,” he continued. “No shouting. No hiding. No carefully scripted statements.”

Freedom added, “Let’s sit across the table from each other, have an open and respectful conversation, and address the questions millions of people are asking.”

Let’s put everything on the table and let the public hear both sides. If you truly believe in your position, you should have no problem defending it publicly,” he said.

“So, Commissioner Engelbert and the WNBA task force, the invitation is officially on the table.”

“Name the time. Name the place. Let’s talk. Are you in?”

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